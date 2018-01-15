FG Summons US Ambassador Over Trump’s ‘S**thole’ Comment

The Nigerian government has summoned the United State of American ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington following derogatory remarks by President Donald Trump.

Trump has drawn sharp criticism since he was reported to have called African countries “shitholes” while discussing immigration with U.S lawmakers on Thursday.

The President’s alleged comments caused shock internationally and incurred allegations of racism, with the UN, the African Union and many individual African governments denouncing it.

In the same vein, South Africa has summoned a top U.S. Embassy official for a Monday meeting.

In a statement on Monday, the South African government referred to Trump’s comments as “disturbing” and said that while Trump has tweeted a denial, it “was not categorical.”

“Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding,” the statement said.

Earlier on Friday, after the alleged comment prompted a media criticisms, Botswana’s government summoned its ambassador to the US to ask whether Botswana was considered “a shithole.”