Nigeria

Fire Razes 50 Shops, 30 Containers In Kano

No fewer than 50 shops were burnt at the Yankifi Market in Kano on Saturday night.

The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday that the fire also razed 30 containers of fish.

He said: “We received a distress call yesterday at about 8:02pm from a good Samaritan that there is fire a outbreak at the market.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our fire fighting vehicle to the scene at about 8:06 pm.’’

Mohammed hinged the incident on an electric spark from a power change- over device.

He advised residents to be more careful in the way they use electrical appliances so as to forestall future fire accidents.

