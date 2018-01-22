Five Tips To Healthy Living By W.H.O

People have not been paying attention to healthy living and this has brought an increase in death rate and also cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, heart failure, hypertensive heart disease, rheumatic heart disease, cardiomyopathy and many more.

In recent times, trends are coming up to encourage physical fitness but that alone is not enough because before getting to that point, you can help your body by eating healthy.

The daily five stepped food pyramid according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) are given below;

Carbohydrate 5%

The more carbohydrates you eat, the higher your blood sugar levels may rise after eating. Insulin is usually released by your pancreas in amounts that are proportional to increase in your blood sugar levels. However, with time, your pancreas may become less efficient at producing these large amounts of insulin.

Protein 15%

Fish, chicken, beans, and nuts are all healthy, versatile protein sources but in order to meet up with the required percentage, they can be mixed into salads, and pair well with vegetables on a plate. Limit red meat, and avoid processed meats such as bacon and sausage.

Fruits and Veggies 30%

Aim for colour and variety in your meal each moment. Fruits and veggies provide fibre that helps fill you up and keeps your digestive system happy, and you also stand a reduced risk of many diseases including, heart disease, high blood pressure and some cancers.

Whole Grains/Nuts 50%

These are whole wheat, barley, wheat berries, quinoa, oats, brown rice, and foods made with them, such as whole wheat pasta have a milder effect on blood sugar and insulin than white bread, white rice, and other refined grain.

Nuts are very beneficiary to healthy living. For instance, tiger nuts can be made into juice which serves as a liver tonic, heart stimulant, to heal serious stomach pain. It equally promotes normal menstruation, heals mouth and gum ulcers and its milk is a great substitute for cow’s milk. This milk has been discovered to help with diabetes control as well.

Drink water, coffee, or tea

Skip sugary drinks, limit milk and dairy products to one to two servings per day, and limit juice to a small glass per day.

These healthy tips are achievable at a low cost, so do not think its for a particular class of people because the manner in which you care for your body determines how it will function

Stay true to eating and living healthy.