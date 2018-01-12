Forbes: Dangote Africa’s Richest Man, Bishop Oyedepo Richest Pastor

Aliko Dangote is the richest person in Africa for the seventh consecutive year, according to Forbes.

The Nigerian entrepreneur has a net worth of $12.2 billion (approximately N4.3 trillion), with his wealth growing by $100 million in 2017.

“The richest African, for the seventh year in a row, is Nigerian cement and commodities tycoon Aliko Dangote, with a net worth that Forbes pegs at $12.2 billion. That’s up $100 million from a year ago,” the Forbes report read.

“Dangote is looking beyond cement –his most valuable asset – and has been investing in a fertilizer production company and a large oil refinery. Dangote Fertilizer is expected to start operations in the second quarter this year.”

The 23-man list features nationals from a total of eight African countries. South Africa has eight, six are from Egypt, three from Nigeria, two from Morocco and one each from Algeria, Angola, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe.

Globacom Chairman, Mike Adenuga and vice chair of Famfa Oil, Folorunsho Alakija, make up the three Nigerians on the list.

Mike Adenuga is ranked fifth on the list with a net worth of $5.3 billion while Alakija is ranked 15th with a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the founder and presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Tabernacle, David Oyedepo tops the Forbes list of richest pastors in the world with a net worth of $150 million.

Forbes announced Oyedepo as the richest pastor ahead of other pastors in America, Europe and Asia.

As one of the main founders of the Nigerian Christian Charismatic movement, Bishop Oyedepo heads the single largest church in the world, Winners’ Chapel.

The Winners’ Chapel network of churches is located in over 300 cities, in all states of Nigeria, as well as, in several cities in 45 African nations, Dubai, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Faith Tabernacle is a 50,000-seat church auditorium, reported to be the largest church auditorium in the world by the Guinness Book of Records.

Four Nigerians make up the top 10 richest pastors in the world.

Bishop Oyedepo is the Chairman/Publisher of Dominion Publishing House (DPH), a publishing arm of the ministry. DPH has over 4 million prints in circulation to date.

Through the cleric, Covenant University, Faith Academy and Kingdom Heritage Model Schools have been established to equip the youth for global impact. The construction of a third university named Crown University is already underway, located in Calabar, Cross Rivers, Nigeria.

Reacting to a Forbes estimate of his fortune in 2014, Bishop Oyedepo told Reuters: “For me, to have fortune means someone who has what he needs at any point in time. I don’t see myself as having $150 million stacked up somewhere. Whatever way they found their figures, I am only able to say I am blessed by the Lord.”

Oyedepo is closely followed by Bishop T.D Jakes, Head of the Potter’s House in the United States with a net-worth of $147 million.

Making up the top ten are, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome ($50m), Benny Hinn ($42m), Pastor Enoch Adeboye ($39m), Creflo Dollar ($27m), Kenneth Copeland ($25m), Billy Graham ($25m), T.B. Joshua ($10m) and Joseph Prince ($5m).