Fresh Queues Return To Fuel Stations In Abuja

Just when the residents of Abuja thought they had exited the fuel scarcity that started on December 4, there appears to be a resurgence of fuel queues in filling stations across the federal capital.

A tour around filling stations in Abuja by The WHISTLER’s correspondent shows that the month-long fuel crisis is far from over.

Although Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had assured motorists that the days of fuel scarcity were over, a visit to NIPCO filling station along Kubwa axis proved NNPC boss wrong.

Baru had said on Tuesday, “I am happy that this problem has been dealt with and the few pockets of non-compliance have been tackled.

“It was unfortunate that due to the behaviour of a few bad eggs, the Christmas was a pain. We hope you will never be part of this incident and we also hope this type of thing never happens in the future.

“NNPC is determined that this year there will be no fuel shortage. Definitely we have seen the last of it,’’ the NNPC boss had said.

But the reality was different when our correspondent also visited NNPC filling station in Gwarimpa area of Abuja, where long queues of petrol marred free movement of motorists.

Similarly, Total filling stations in Gwarimpa and Wuse zone 3 recorded long queues as motorists were seen struggling to buy the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

Our correspondent’s findings indicate that motorist in Abuja may still have to spend the better part of their days in the month of January at fuel stations.

The WHISTLER further reports that unless the leadership of the NNPC takes drastic measures aimed to find a lasting solution to the fuel crisis, motorists in Abuja may be forced to hike transport fares which may in turn cause commuters hardship.