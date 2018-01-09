Fulani Herdsmen Deadlier Than Boko Haram, Northern Group Tells Buhari

The Adamawa United Forum (AUF) has said the failure by President Muhammadu Buhari to declare marauding Fulani Herdsmen as terrorists may cause other militia groups to spring up.

The AUF, on Tuesday, decried the unremitting killings by the herders across the country, saying the group had become deadlier than Boko Haram.

Speaking in a statement by its spokesperson, Musa Jekeko, the northern group condemned the recent attack on the residents of Numan Local Government Area in Adamawa State by the herdsmen.

He said: “Looking at their operations from the prism of objectivity, it is high time government designated them as terrorists to check the emergence of other militia groups in our communities.

“Adamawa must remain a peaceful territory, and that depends on the effective handling of security issues in the states.”

“It is no longer in doubt that the Shafuron conflict was generated by a disagreement over the invasion of farmlands by herdsmen and has nothing to do with religious or ethnic cleansing.

“From the information available to us, we have every reason to question the sincerity of government in the handling of the state of insecurity in Numan and its environs.

“The service chiefs should be held responsible for the monumental loss incurred during the conflict both in lives and property due to poor handling of the security situation in the wake of the invasion of communities around Numan by the militias,” Jekeko said.