Fulani Herdsmen Killings: Buhari Unprepared For Leadership – Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan-Kukah, has expressed regret that the Muhammadu Buhari regime came into power unprepared to govern the country.

Kukah, who said this in the light of the growing herdsmen attacks in the country, said a serious government should know that security of lives and property is its utmost responsibility.

Speaking on Tuesday during the dedication of the new Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Sokoto State chapter Secretariat, the clergy said it was a failure on the government`s part to blame the herdsmen crisis on the citizens.

“I hear people blaming Nigerians, and blaming Fulani herdsmen. It is really the failure of the government to address the very many problems that this country faces.

“It is a bit of a pity because it also means that sometimes people come into power not fully prepared, I thought if this government had taken inventory of the nature of the problems that this country face, we will not be where we are today,” said Kukah.