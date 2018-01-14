Fulani Killing: Ortom, Traditional Ruler Slam Emir Of Kano

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has taken serious exception to claims by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, that people in Middle Belt have been killing Fulani herdsmen in their domains.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said there was never a time Benue people raised their hands against Fulani herdsmen.

“Tiv people have not been killing Fulani, the whole world knows who has been the aggressor and who has been the victim in these attacks and the victim is Tivland,” Ortom said in the statement.

According to him, there was no going back anti-open grazing law as it was in tandem with global best practices to avert constant clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the country.

In a related development, the Tor Zankera, Chief Abu Shuluwa, a first class chief in Benue state, described the emir’s statement as ‘unfortunate.’

“I mean unfortunate for a traditional ruler who is expected to maintain peace, especially in crisis situation, traditional rulers are not expected to fuel crisis.”

Shuluwa noted that the emir must have been misrepresented considering his roles as a father in the country whose wise counsel was needed during crisis time.

“I doubt an emir of that status could make such sweeping statement; possibly, he was misquoted, but if truly he said so, then it is unfortunate.”