Funke Akindele-Bello: From Nollywood To Hollywood

When Funke Akindele featured in the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) sponsored sitcom; I Need to Know in 1998, one wouldn’t have thought she would be featured in a blockbuster Hollywood movie some years later.

But the Nollywood actress has now been listed among the cast in the upcoming Marvel movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.”

She becomes the first Nollywood actress to ever feature in a star-studded Hollywood movie, which features high profile stars like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Josh Brolin, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland and Elizabeth Olsen.

According to IMDb, the movie database website owned by Amazon, Akindele-Bello will play a member of the Black Panther’s guards, the Dora Milaje Wakanda’s all-female Special Forces unit from the Black Panther comics.

Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 4, 2018, in IMAX and 3D. A sequel is planned for May 3, 2019.

Akindele-Bello’s big break came in 2009 from the movie titled Jenifa. In 2009, she won the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Funke, who got married to Nigerian rapper Abdul Rasheed Bello known as JJC Skillz in London in May 2016, has over a 100 movies to her credit as actress, writer and producer.