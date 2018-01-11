Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

‘Your Generations Will be Wiped Out,’ Pastor Enenche Curses Government, Military Officials Supporting ‘Killer’ Herdsmen

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Paul Enenche, founder and senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.
Founder and senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Paul Enenche, has decreed that all those sponsoring Herdsmen attacks in the country will die alongside their generation.

The Benue state-born cleric made the declaration in one of his services at the Dunamis headquarters in Abuja.

“I stand here to announce, every killer in the nation and every supporter of the killer, whether they are in power or out of power, whether they are political leaders or military authorities that are backing the killing of innocent people, I declare death for their generation,” he said.

The proclamation comes on the heels of recent killings perpetrated by suspected Fulani Herdsmen across the country, with the latest being in Benue and Taraba State.

Over 100 people have been killed in the Benue andTaraba state alone in the last seven days.

Enenche charged his members to pray for Nigeria with passion, noting that the Herdsmen killings in the country is getting out of hand, and “everybody is watching”.

He wondered why the Herdsmen will forcefully collect the lands of innocent Nigerians to graze their cattle, murder the people in cold blood and still ask the government to pay for the land.

“So why should people wonder in people’s farmland, destroy their land, kill the people and ask for grazing land free of charge,” he asked.

According to the senior pastor, there are enough forest in the country where the Herdsmen can graze their cattles and not in the ancestral land of peoples families.

He said Nigerians are not fools and the killings must stop.

