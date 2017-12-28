Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
World News

George Weah Elected Liberia President

By Editor
George Weah
0 74

Former Chelsea, Manchester City and AC Milan striker George Weah will be the next president of Liberia.

Weah, 51, became the first non-European player to win the Ballon d’Or in 1995 – just one of many achievements over a prolific 18-year professional career that ended in 2003.

He entered politics after his retirement and had been serving as a senator in Liberia’s parliament.

His victory was announced by Liberia’s National Elections Commission on Thursday – it said that with 98.1% of ballots counted, Weah had won 61.5% of the vote.

RELATED:  Liberia Finally Picks Date For Presidential Run-Off

He will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president. She defeated Weah in elections in 2005, held shortly after the end of a brutal civil war.

BBC

You might also like

Liberia Finally Picks Date For Presidential Run-Off

Liberia Supreme Court Suspends Presidential Runoff Indefinitely

Liberia Supreme Court Halts Presidential Run-Off Election

Liberia Election Enters Run-Off As Weah, Boakai Face-Off In Second Poll

WHO Declares Liberia Ebola-Free Again

Comments
Loading...