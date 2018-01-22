George Weah Sworn In As Liberia’s 24th President

George Weah, former World Player of the year, has been sworn in as the 24th president of the Republic of Liberia.

Weah took his oath of office on Monday afternoon inside the 35,000 capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe sports complex in Monrovia, capital of the country.

The 51-year-old takes over from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who became Africa’s first female head of state when she defeated Weah 12 years ago, and steps down after two terms of six years each.

It is also the first time since 1944 that Liberia has witnessed a democratic transfer of power.

Weah saw off the challenge of Joseph Boakai – who beat him to the vice-presidency in 2011 – in a run-off election which was delayed after Boakai challenged the early election results in court.

Weah eventually won with 61.5 percent of the votes in the run-off elections held a day after Christmas last year.

In his first speech after his election, Weah promised to promote national unity and eradicate corruption in the country of four million people.

Named by FIFA as Africa’s Player of the Century, Weah is one of the most decorated stars of world football, becoming the first and only player to win the African Player of the Year, European Player of the Year and World Player of the Year awards at the same time.

No fewer than eight African presidents and former leaders witnessed the inauguration.

President Muhammadu Buhari was represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, also witnessed Weah’s inauguration.

“I am very happy over what is happening in Liberia today and I congratulate my brothers and sisters in this great country,” Obasanjo told reporters.

On his part, Abubakar said the peaceful transition of power was yet another testimony of the rapid growth and development of democracy in the African continent.

“It is a pleasure to see that in our region democracy is growing from strength to strength,” he told NAN.

“Liberia is a sister country to Nigeria, and during the Liberian crisis, the world knows the sacrifice Nigeria made in this country in terms of human and material resources.

“I commend the Nigerian government, the troops and Nigerians who supported Liberia during the crisis to arrive at this day.’’