Nigeria Politics

‘Go Ahead, Jail All Of Us,’ PDP Dares Buhari

By Olu Isaac
PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dared the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government to continue with the “incessant arrests and muscling” of its members.

PDP’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said on Thursday that members of his party are no longer intimidated by Buhari’s alleged persecution of them.

“We want to reiterate that we won’t be intimidated by incessant arrests and muscling by the ruling government,” Secondus said.

“History of Nigeria has shown that everyone who is persecuted and jailed ended up becoming the next President because many of our past leaders have been jailed.

“So go ahead and arrest and jail all of us. We can’t anymore be intimidated by such arrests,” said the party’s chairman.

