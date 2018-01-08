Golden Globes 2018: Women Take Centre Stage, Decry Abuse, Sexism, Inequality (See Full List Of Winners)

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which honored the best in film and American television of 2017, was staged at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday night.

The night saw women address sexual harassment and gender inequity, with powerful speeches which called for unity.

The Hollywood film industry was recently hit by sexual harassment scandals.

Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to be awarded the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

On receiving the honorary award, she tackled the issue with a passionate speech, saying “a new day is on the horizon, when nobody has to say me too again”.

Sterling K. Brown made history as the first black actor to win for best actor in a TV drama.

The big film winner of the night was Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which took home four awards.

The Golden Globes are organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and are seen as an indicator of which films are likely to do well at the Oscars, slated for March.

As compiled by the AFP, here is the list of winners:

– FILM –

Best film, drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best film, musical or comedy: “Lady Bird”

Best director: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best actor, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best actress, drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best actor, musical or comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best foreign language film: “In the Fade”

Best animated feature: “Coco”

Best original score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Best original song: Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

– TELEVISION –

Best drama series: “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best drama actor: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”

Best drama actress: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best musical or comedy series: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best musical or comedy actor: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Best musical or comedy actress: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best limited series or TV movie: “Big Little Lies”

Best limited series or TV movie actor: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Best limited series or TV movie actress: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”