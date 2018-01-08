Gov Bello Sacks 1,774 Kogi Workers…Says Move In ‘Public’s Best Interest’

Amid sufferings, hunger and alleged suicide cases recently in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has sacked 1,774 Civil Servants and retired 8 Permanent Secretaries in the State.

The state government, according to reports, said the sack of the Permanent Secretaries was “in the interest of the public.”

The Bello-led state government equally said in a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs. Petra Akinti-Onyegbule that the mass sack was in line with ongoing reforms in the civil service.

“The retired permanent secretaries have been paid their consolidated benefits that accrued to them.

“Also affected are civil servants who have attained the special salary grade level 17,” she said.

“In order to get the best replacement for the retired permanent secretaries, directors who have been in office for eight years but who have yet to attain retirement age or maximum number of years in office were given the opportunity to partake in the exams to fill the positions of permanent secretaries.

“The result of the examinations which held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 and followed by interviews is not yet out.

“Until the result is out, we will not be able to put a definite figure on the number of directors that will be affected by the compulsory retirement,’’ she added.