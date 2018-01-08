Gov Yari Reshuffles Cabinet

Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari of Zamfara State has reshuffled his cabinet, citing efforts to better serve the people of the state.

Yari’s cabinet reshuffle was made known in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Abdullahi Muhammad Shinkafi.

Shinkafi revealed that while some commissioners retained their positions, the posting and redeployment of others take effect immediately.

Among those affected is the former Commissioner of Water Resources, Alhaji Sanda Muhammad Danjari who replaces Alhaji Umar Jibo Bukkuyum as the new Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, while the latter takes up the position as the new Water Resources Commissioner.

Alhaji Lawal M. Liman, the former Commissioner for Rural and Community Development has been moved to Health, while Alhaji Sule Adamu Gummi is now the new Commissioner of Lands and Survey.

Alhaji Idris Muhammad Keta has been named the new Commissioner for Rural and Community Development.