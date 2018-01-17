Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Gunmen Kill 2 Police Escorts, Abduct Foreigners Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Map of Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners, an American and a Canadian in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Spokesman to the Kaduna State Police Command, Mukhtar Aliyu who confirmed the incident, says the gunmen ambushed the vehicle of the two foreigners along Jere-Kargao road at about 7 pm on Tuesday while they were returning to Abuja from Kafanchan.

According to Mr Aliyu, the two policemen who were attached to the vehicle were shot dead during an exchange of gun fire with the gunmen, who later took away the two foreigners to an unknown destination.

RELATED:  IGP Bars SARS From Stop And Search Operations

“Two policemen were killed in the ambush while an American and a Canadian were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road, off Kaduna-Abuja highway.

“Its a sad development but I am sure the Police would get to the root of the matter,’’ he said.

