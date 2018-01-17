Nwankwo Kanu In Tears Over Seized Lagos Property

Super Eagles legend, Nwankwo Kanu has called on the general public to wade into the issue of the seizure of his property by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The property which is known as Hardly Apartment Located at Victoria Island, Lagos was seized on account of purported indebtedness.

But the 1996 Olympic hero claims that AMCON has failed to provide evidence of any wrongdoing on his part since November 2015 till date.

The full statement reads: “it is now common knowledge that since November 2015, my above-mentioned property which is a going concern in the hospitality industry was put under the temporary possession of AMCON by an ex-parte order of court on account of a purported indebtedness but which remains unproven till date.

“The matter remains pending and is slated for further hearing on the 14th day of February 2018.

“On the pendency of the said matter, and in deference to the need to allow justice take its natural course, I remain constrained as to the extent to which I may wish to delve into the facts and details at this juncture.

“Suffice to say, however, that the protracted/stalled nature of proceedings has been engendered wholly by AMCON’s refusal/inability to obey the specific order of the court to provide the full statements of accounts, by which they came to the position of the purported indebtedness!

“While I remain resolute in my decision to respect the sanctity of our law courts, I am however constrained to issue our law courts, I am however constrained to issue this statement to call on well-meaning Nigerians and all men/women of good conscience around the globe to prevail on AMCON to do same.

“This has become necessary in the light of some bizarre actions of self-help/recklessness embarked upon by AMCON in vandalizing/stripping the assets, under the guise of renovations, but ostensibly with a clandestine design to brazenly sell or hand it to a third party under secret terms and thus complicate/further stall this matter.

“As l issue this statement, my heart bleeds. It bleeds indeed, quite profusely. My heart bleeds for several reasons.

“My heart bleeds, not just because my priced possession which emerged out of my blood and sweat as a career footballer is at risk of being taken away from me under the weight of an intractable/belligerent government apparatus unjustifiable, but also because of the imminent defeat of the major objective for its establishment.

“This essentially borders on the well-known fact of my travails in the hands of heart challenges when I had to undergo a number of surgeries for mu ailing heart-condition at that time.

“God in His infinite mercy spared my life, ostensibly by equipping me financially ahead of tribulations through my early career successes.

“Emerging from the throes of death under those circumstances informed me under sober reflections that God had an assignment for me. I was able to identify it.

“It dawned on me that God desired to use me/my resources as a vessel to save more lives which may come under threat under similar situations.

“That was the birth of KANU Heart Foundation. Through the foundation, I saddled myself the responsibility of providing the needed financial assistance to those afflicted by heart deceases. The funding came at that time, from my direct earnings as a footballer.

“However, realizing that whatever had a beginning must have an end, I also knew that sustainability of the programme would be a challenge once I retired from active footballing.

“This realization midwifed (sic) the birth of HARDLEY APARTMENTS as a going concern in hoteling and general hospitality.

“With the establishment of Hardley Apartments, funding the foundation was assured, and the success attained in saving lives while it was in operation is a testament.

“Today, the story is that of lamentations.

“Today, Hardley Apartments is itself in jeopardy in the most uncertain/bizarre circumstances.

“Today, Kanu Heart Foundation is once again threatened as I have since retired, and my career earnings have come to an end.

“However, I must say, that on account of my faith in God and my confidence in the judicial system, I refuse to fear. My head may be bloodied, but remains unbowed.

“I came to this world through a modest home and God blessed me richly.

“I remain committed to God’s assignment to save lives and shall never waver in my determination to please Him.

“In spite of the unwholesome actions of AMCON, I remain steadfast in my resolve to patiently and fully participate in the tortuous judicial process and accept the final outcome with dignity.

“I also hereby personally call on the management of AMCON not to act in frenzy, but to be fully guided in their actions by conscience and the rule of law as against rule by might.”