Ayodele Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, on Wednesday summoned local hunters in his state to a meeting.

Lere Olayinka, the governor’s spokesman, wrote on Facebook: “The message is simple: Don’t take laws into your hands, but defend Ekiti and its people”.

The meeting comes as suspected Fulani Herdsmen carried out attacks in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States, killing not less than 100 persons in the last one week.