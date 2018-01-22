Herdsmen Attacks To End Soon, Buhari Assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the rising cases of killings perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen across the nation would be taken care of soon.

Mr Buhari made the promise on Monday in Abuja, while receiving the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group at the State House.

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said security forces have been deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.

More than 100 people – including women and children – have been killed in 2018 alone following attacks by suspected Fulani Herdsmen in Benue and Taraba state.

“The President assured Nigerians that the rising attacks on communities by herdsmen will soon be brought under control by security forces deployed to the vulnerable areas across the country.

“He said the unfortunate incident of attacks, which had resulted in loss of lives and properties, had already brought sorrow and hardship on many Nigerians, with the government deeply affected,” the statement read.

The President stressed that his administration remains resolute and focused on delivering on the three-pronged promises “securing the lives and properties of Nigerians, halting the pillage of the economy by corrupt public officials, and creating employment opportunities for the youths.”

He said the initial economic challenge posed by recession was already dwindling, with the economy smarting out and posting better results on falling inflation rates, higher foreign reserve and better ranking on ease of doing business.

“If you look critically into the 2018 budget, we have already taken into account key issues of more stable electricity, construction of roads and rails, and the airport concession,” he said.

Speaking further, President Buhari said the government will continue to strengthen its relationship with the NESG, especially in integrating its recommendations into policies that will improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

In his remark, the chairman of the NESG Board of Directors, Kyari Abba Bukar, commended the government for the “pragmatic approach’’ in engaging with citizens of Niger Delta region which had translated into steady rise in oil production.