Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has asked Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to tell Nigerians if the herdsmen killings across the country is a repayment of the ‘loan’ he threatened to make them repay.

Jonathan recalled that the El-Rufai had on July 15, 2012, allegedly threatened that “Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.”

The ex-president said this while refuting the claim by President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina” that Fulani Herdsmen killed more people under his government than seen under the current administration.

While describing Adesina’s statement as “callous”, Jonathan also recalled that, regardless of criticisms from politicians from the opposition party, his administration courageously fought the prowling Fulani Herdsmen.

“In fact, a prominent member of the APC and now the Governor of Kaduna State and a known confidante of the President, Malam Nasir El-Rufai tweeted his now infamous tweet on the 15th of July 2012 threatening that “We will write this for all to read. Anyone, soldier or not that kills the Fulani takes a loan repayable one day no matter how long it takes.

“So the question Nigerians need to ask instead of allowing themselves to be distracted by the statement from the Presidency is this: Are Nigerians now repaying the ‘loan’ that El-Rufai threatened to make Nigeria repay?

“If the then President was not active in decisively sending the military after herdsmen, why would El-Rufai have been so pained to have made such a statement?” asks Jonathan.