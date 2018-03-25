The Nigerian Army has described Rtd. Gen. TY Danjuma’s call on Nigerians to defend themselves against “killer” Fulani herdsmen as a “call of shame”.

The Army said Nigerians, especially Taraba State citizens, must disregard Danjuma’s call and remain law-abiding, warning that anyone caught with arms would be decisively dealt with.

Speaking at the maiden Convocation ceremony of Taraba State University on Saturday, Danjuma had said, “You must rise to protect yourselves from these people, if you depend on the armed forces to protect you, you will all die.”

The former Defence Minister, who accused the military of colluding with herdsmen, Boko Haram and other criminal elements, said: “This ethnic creasing must stop in Taraba, and it must stop in Nigeria. These killers have been protected by the military, they cover them and you must be watchful to guide and protect yourselves because you have no any other place to go,” adding that, “The ethnic cleansing must stop now otherwise Somalia will be a child’s play. I ask all of you to be on your alert and defend your country, defend your state.”

But reacting on Sunday, the Army described the statement credited to Danjuma as rather “unfortunate”.

The Army said in a statement published its website that it “views this statement made by the former Chief of Army Staff as most unfortunate at this critical time that the military has embarked upon demilitarisation of the North Central Region of the Country.

In the statement singed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Army said: “While Nigerian Army would not want to join issues with the Elder Statesman, however, certain facts need to be clearly stated in the interest of the Taraba People and the Nigerian public:

“a. The Nigerian Army is constitutionally charged with the responsibility of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria and to aid the civil authority whenever called upon to do so. In this light, the authorisation for the conduct of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA was authorised and troops deployed to curb menace of the herdsmen-farmers conflict and other criminal activities in the North Central Region amongst others.

“b. It is on record that the successes so far achieved in Ex AYEM AKPATUMA have been recognised and accepted by Nigerians.

“c. The public is notified that Nigerian Army personnel have had to pay the supreme price for ensuring the sustenance of security in Taraba State. For instance, a gallant non-commission officer of the Nigerian Army was beheaded on 16 March 2018 in Takum Taraba State by criminal elements.

“d. It is noteworthy to state that at the inception of Ex AYEM AKPATUMA, the Taraba State Government, did not cooperate with the Nigerian Army due to the Army’s stance to remain absolutely neutral in the herdsmen-farmers crisis. The Nigerian Army will continue to remain as such.

“e. For avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian Army advises the people of Taraba State and indeed all other Nigerians to continue in their day-to-day activities and be law abiding as anyone caught with arms and ammunition will be dealt with accordance with the laws of the land. Every law-abiding citizen is assured of equal protection and security of their lives and property irrespective of his/her person.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your reputable medium.”