Herdsmen Killings: Oduduwa Youths Blame Colonial Masters For Woes

Nigerian youths from the South-West region have blamed the Fulani herdsmen crisis on the alleged 100 years of “forced” marriage between the Northern and Southern Protectorates by the country’s colonial masters.

Speaking under the aegis of the Igbimo Oduduwa Youth Consultative Forum (IOYCF), the group accused Nigeria’s colonial masters of not obtaining the consent of the South and the North before forcing them into a marriage that is allegedly not viable.

The South West group equally called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the perpetrators of the Benue State killings are brought to book or humbly tender his resignation.

The group said in a statement, “The spate of killings in this country, particularly in the northern part of the country calls for a serious attention. By the clear provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution, it is the sacred and fundamental responsibility of the government to protect its citizens. What we are witnessing in our nation today is the product of disintegration as a people. It is the result of unsettled grievances.

“Today is the tomorrow we never cared to cater for! Although we are very eager and curious as citizens of this great country to heap blame on the colonial masters who solemnized the marriage of the northern protectorate with southern protectorate without first obtaining the consent of both parties to the marriage.

“But the point is that we have been in this marriage for over 100 years. It is expected that we must have learnt how to tolerate one another but painfully today is the pay for the evil acts of Nigerians not colonial masters. What we are witnessing today in our dear country is what tribalism and religion has brought us.

“Notwithstanding, the federal government should wake up to its responsibility. My heart bled when I read the position of the media aide to the president claiming Fulani herdsmen equally killed under Jonathan led government. This unguarded and reckless statement credited to the media aide provoked my thought to ask what then is the change we voted for? Does that connote we should expect the killings of innocent Nigerians to continue unabated? Does that mean this government has failed us or should we rather be expecting another Messiah to take us out of this doldrum of killings and maiming of Nigerians by some selected Nigerians who believe they are above the law. I think the law is sacrosanct according to the dictum of Lon Fuller that be you ever so high, the law is above you. The Fulani herdsmen are not ghosts but Nigerians and as such are not immune from arrest and investigation. It is our stern belief that injury to one is injury to all.

“Consequently, we the IGBIMO ODUDUWA YOUTH CONSULTATIVE FORUM (IOYCF) being the umbrella body for all the Oduduwa Youths hereby call on President Muhammad Buhari to ensure discrete and holistic investigation into the gruesome murders of innocent Nigerians in Benue state and other parts of the country immediately to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book, otherwise the President should resign”.