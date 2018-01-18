Herdsmen Killings: Osinbajo Meets Nine Governors

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is currently chairing a meeting with nine governors, whose state have been affected by the Herdsmen crisis.

The meeting is focused on bringing an end to the Herdsmen killings being witnessed in parts of the country.

This was part of resolve reached at the National Economic Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting presided over by Osinbajo.

The governors are expected to collaborate with the Federal Government in addressing impunity regarding killings and violence.

Members of the committee according to Ganduje include governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, and Ebonyi states.