Igbo, Yoruba Dance To Unity @ ‘Handshake Across The Niger’

The socio-cultural gathering of leaders from the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic extractions at the “Handshake Across the Niger” on Thursday may imply that both origins have realised how much they need each other to form a force.

History shows that prior to now; leaders from the Southern part of Nigeria never realised their potential strength in coming together to protect first the interest of the region, just as seen with their Northern counterpart.

“The Igbo would rather defend the political interests of the Hausa/Fulani who have continued to massacre them since 1945,” Adeyinka Grandson, President of the Young Yoruba for Freedom (YYF), had once said, adding that “the Yoruba people have always wanted regional government (the Yoruba Region) or outright dissolution of Nigeria along its natural boundaries.”

Grandson further posits that “the Hausa/Fulani people have always wanted one thing and one thing only -the presidency of Nigeria under the unitary system.”

While his assertion is not far from the truth, leaders from the South-East and South-West went against the odds as Igbo leaders were seen with their red caps dancing to Yoruba live music at the historic event organised by Nzuko Umunna.

Those attending the meeting are President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae, son of former President of Nigeria and representative of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe and Prof Banji Akintoye.

Others include Chief Femi Fani- Kayode, former governors of Kwara State, Chief Cornelius Adebayo; Chief Ikedi Ohakim- Imo; Jonah Jang- Plateau and Olusegun Mimiko- Ondo; Prof Anya Oko Anya, Prof Pat Utomi, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe of Onitsha; Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Uba, Dr Yinka Odumakin, Ngozi Joseph Odumuko, Chief (Mrs) Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of former Military Leader Aguiyi Ironsi, Donald Fajuyi whose father, Col. Adekunle Fajuyi was killed with Aguiyi-Ironsi in the 1966 counter-coup.