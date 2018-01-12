Ikpeazu Tells FG: No Spare Land For ‘Killer’ Herdsmen In Abia

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has told the Federal Government that the state has limited amount of land to spare prowling Fulani Herdsmen for grazing.

In a communiqué signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Enyinnaya Appolos on Friday, Ikpeazu said Abia people who are mostly farmers are in need of more lands for agricultural activities and as such cannot afford to give out what they have in limitation.

He therefore rejected plans by the federal government to establish “cattle colonies” in the state.

“We reject any plan to establish cattle colonies for herdsmen in Abia State.

“We don’t have enough land for our agricultural activities and our people want more land.

“Giving away any part of Abia land as a colony to herdsmen, wherever they may be from, will be most unjust and unfair treatment to Abia State and her people who are largely farmers.

“Such alien land occupation will also cause unrest and crisis that may grow beyond what we can handle when it happens, so the best thing I think we should do is to reject such plans so that those behind it will know that Abia State is not party to it,” said the governor