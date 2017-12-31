‘I’m Shocked Buhari Appointed My Late Husband After Condoling With Me In 2016’

The wife of late Senator Francis Okpozo, Anna has expressed shock over President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent appointment of her deceased husband after the president allegedly condoled with her over the politicians death in 2016.

Late Senator Okpozo, it would be recalled, made the list of President Buhari’s 209 board chairpersons and 1,258 board members that was released by the presidency on Friday.

The WHISTLER recalls that the presidency has explained the embarrassing mistake, saying the inclusion of no less than six dead persons among the appointees resulted from a compilation that was made in 2015.

Reacting, however, to her late husband’s inclusion in the list, Mrs. Okpozo said:

“During the president’s inauguration, my husband was there. When he fell sick and eventually died, we did not hear anything, though the president too was fighting for his life. As the head, he (Buhari) sent a condolence message.

“So, this appointment is giving me some thoughts on whether it was not the president that sent the condolence message. If he was the one that sent the message and was aware that his (late Okpozo) name was on the list, he (Buhari) would have corrected it.

“I am not picking any offence at all because as a president, he cannot know everything about everybody in the whole country. Maybe he had delegated the thing (selection) to some people to do and they did not consult but just published it,” she told Vanguard.