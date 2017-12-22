Innoson’s Boss Arrest: GTBank Denies Mass Closing Of Accounts By Customers

The management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) plc has refuted reports that its customers are massively closing their accounts with the bank.

GTBank refuted the reports in the light of notions that its customers besieged various branches of the bank to close their accounts over the recent arrest of Innocent Chukwuma, the Chief Executive of Innoson Group, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The WHISTLER recalls that the EFCC had stormed the Enugu residence of Chukwuma to arrest him over an alleged disagreement between the Innoson chairman and GTBank.

The bank has however refuted the notions in a statement, insisting that it remains resilient.

GTBank posted on its Facebook:

“The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc has been drawn to publications in the news and social media which purports that customers of the Bank are closing their accounts with the Bank, and urging the Bank’s esteemed customers to withdraw their money from the Bank as a result of this.

“These statements are completely false, baseless and malicious.

“The Bank’s operations remain stable and we will continue to serve all our customers guided by our values of excellence, integrity and professionalism.

“The Bank, therefore, advises the general public to disregard rumours, innuendoes and false statements that are being spread by mischievous elements, both in the news and on social media.

“The Bank remains committed to providing best-in-class customer experience to all its valued customers.

“We thank you for your continued support and patronage.”