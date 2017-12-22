Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Company

Innoson’s Boss Arrest: GTBank Denies Mass Closing Of Accounts By Customers

By Olu Isaac
Queues at a branch of Guaranty Trust Bank
0 235

The management of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) plc has refuted reports that its customers are massively closing their accounts with the bank.

GTBank refuted the reports in the light of notions that its customers besieged various branches of the bank to close their accounts over the recent arrest of Innocent Chukwuma, the Chief Executive of Innoson Group, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The WHISTLER recalls that the EFCC had stormed the Enugu residence of Chukwuma to arrest him over an alleged disagreement between the Innoson chairman and GTBank.

RELATED:  East-West Road Project Messed Up, Designed To Fail - Minister

The bank has however refuted the notions in a statement, insisting that it remains resilient.

GTBank posted on its Facebook:

“The attention of Guaranty Trust Bank plc has been drawn to publications in the news and social media which purports that customers of the Bank are closing their accounts with the Bank, and urging the Bank’s esteemed customers to withdraw their money from the Bank as a result of this.

“These statements are completely false, baseless and malicious.

“The Bank’s operations remain stable and we will continue to serve all our customers guided by our values of excellence, integrity and professionalism.

RELATED:  Sagay Slams Maina For Requesting To See Buhari

“The Bank, therefore, advises the general public to disregard rumours, innuendoes and false statements that are being spread by mischievous elements, both in the news and on social media.

“The Bank remains committed to providing best-in-class customer experience to all its valued customers.

“We thank you for your continued support and patronage.”

You might also like

Banks Want Etisalat Nigeria Investigated Over $1.2b Loan

NNPC Is Owing Us Billions, So I Can’t Steal Their Product – Ifeanyi Ubah

FBN, GTB, Zenith, Access, UBA Top 500 Banking Brands

Comments
Loading...