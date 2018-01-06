IPAC Calls For Early Release Of 2019 Election Time-Table

The Lagos State chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Saturday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure early release of the 2019 general election timetable.

The state Chairman of IPAC, Mr Kola Ajayi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency ofh Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said early release of the time-table would help INEC, the political parties and contestants to be properly guided and prepared ahead of the election proper.

Ajayi said though the electoral body had earlier announced the dates for presidential and governorship elections, there was the need for early release of the full time table for better planning and results.

“There is need for INEC to release the full timetable for the general elections for better planning and results.

“Yes, they have already released the date for the presidential and other elections, the parties are still waiting when to have primaries and when campaigns begin, end and all that.

“The early release will help everyone to start off early and better.

“I want to believe INEC is working on that and it will be released soon,” he said.

Ajayi urged INEC to build on its achievements in the 2015 election and deliver a credible and peaceful poll in 2019.

He said anything short of peaceful and credible polls, would not be healthy for the nation’s democratic growth.

Ajayi identified voter apathy as being a major challenge in the country ‘s democratic experience.

He therefore, urged stakeholders to address the problem.

He said Lagos IPAC would organise sensitisation programmes and seminars as a way of addressing the problem in the state.

He said the state government was key to depeening democracy at the state level and called for support for IPAC’s initiatives, to promote democracy and good governance.

“The manadate of IPAC is to serve as an enduring platform for sustainable political parties and government.

“It is also our mandate to work with electoral bodies to conduct elections and deepen democracy through advocacy, voter education and promote internal democracy within parties.

“For these, we need the support of all stakeholders too.

“We organise programmes and seminars and also go on road shows.

“We think we will achieve a lot if the state government and others can give us the necessary support,” he said.