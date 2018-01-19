IPOB Proscription: Nepotism And Denigration Of Judiciary – Ohanaeze

Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has tackled the judiciary over its stance on the proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, declined to set-aside the order designating IPOB a terrorist organisation.

The court, in its ruling which was delivered by the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Abdu-Kafarati, dismissed the application IPOB filed to challenge the September 20, 2017, order that outlawed its activities in Nigeria.

Reacting to the judgement, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo accused the court of nepotism and denigrating the nation’s judicial system.

“It is unfortunate that our courts are allowing themselves to be used for unlawful and political ends. IPOB has done nothing to qualify, as defined by international standards, to be called a terrorist organisation,” he said.

“Sadly, the Federal Attorney General in his parochialism, unmitigated bias and calumny has not found it necessary to classify Fulani herdsmen as terrorists inspite of their classification by the Global Terrorist Index as the fourth deadliest terrorist organization in the world.

“Ohanaeze frowns at this nepotism, this denigration of our judiciary and this stigmatization of our children.”