Jeff Bezos Is Now Richest Person In History

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO’s, is now the richest person of all time, eclipsing the record previously held by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

According to Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker, Amazon’s net worth reached $105.1 billion on Monday courtesy of a 6.6 percent rise in Amazon.com shares.

Forbes put Bezos’ net worth at $104.4 billion.

Amazon shares are up nearly 7% so far in this year after rising 56% in 2017.

Bezos who also owns controlling shares in Blue Origin and the Washington Post, grabbed the title of world’s richest person in July, when he briefly passed Bill Gates.

He moved back ahead of Gates in November when he first crossed the $100 billion net worth mark, as Amazon stock performed very well during the holiday period.

The Microsoft founder is now worth $91.9 billion according to Forbes, and $93.3 billion by Bloomberg.

Gates net worth would have been far more if he had not given out almost 700 million shares of Microsoft, worth $61.8 billion at today’s value, as well as $2.9 billion in cash to charity since 1996.