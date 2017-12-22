Jerusalem: U.S To Punish Nigeria For Voting Against Trump

The United States may punish Nigeria for voting against Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital, going by the pronouncement of the U.S President.

Recall that President Trump, prior to the emergency convergence of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, had threatened that the U.S will cut aid to countries that vote against America’s stance.

“All of these nations that take our money and then they vote against us at the Security Council or they vote against us, potentially, at the Assembly, they take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars and then they vote against us,” Trump had said.

“Well, we’re watching those votes,” he added. “Let them vote against us; we’ll save a lot. We don’t care,” he said.

If President Trump fulfils his threats, Nigeria may lose the aid it receives from the U.S as it joined the 127 countries that voted against America’s position on Jerusalem on Thursday.

The countries, at the General Assembly, voted overwhelmingly by a record vote of 128 against Trump’s declaration, while 9 in support of the U.S President.

The General Assembly consequently declared Trump’s alteration of Jerusalem’s character as “null and void”.