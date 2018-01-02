Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

JUST IN: Buhari Finally Receives Peace Corps Bill For Assent

By Olu Isaac
President Muhammadu Buhari
0 1,254

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally received the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill for possible assent, his Special Adviser on Senate matters, Ita Enang, revealed on Tuesday.

“The peace corp bill has just been forwarded to the president and it is undergoing the standard procedure,” said Enang.

Recalled that the much-anticipated bill had suffered a setback in February last year after men of the Nigeria Police besieged the Corps’ headquarters, arresting its Commandant Dickson Akoh and 49 others.

The Nigerian Senate had consequently in May 2017 stepped down the bill after previously passing it on November 25, 2016.

RELATED:  Buhari Arrives Abuja From Jordan

But speaking to Premium Times today, Enang revealed that the clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, last week transmitted the bill to the presidency.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria will receive a legal backing for its establishment if President Buhari assents to the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill 2017.

You might also like

Buhari Condemns Rivers New Year Massacre, Says Culprits Must Be Punished

Mbaka To Buhari, ‘Change Or You’ll Be Blown Away Shamefully In 2019’

Buhari Visits Kaduna Thursday, To Commission Nigeria’s First Inland Dry Port

Buhari Congratulates Enyi Of Aba At 89

Extra: Buhari Fails To Deliver On Operation of Abuja Light Rail By December

Full Text Of President Buhari’s 2018 New Year’s Address

Comments
Loading...