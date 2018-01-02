JUST IN: Buhari Finally Receives Peace Corps Bill For Assent

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally received the Nigerian Peace Corps Bill for possible assent, his Special Adviser on Senate matters, Ita Enang, revealed on Tuesday.

“The peace corp bill has just been forwarded to the president and it is undergoing the standard procedure,” said Enang.

Recalled that the much-anticipated bill had suffered a setback in February last year after men of the Nigeria Police besieged the Corps’ headquarters, arresting its Commandant Dickson Akoh and 49 others.

The Nigerian Senate had consequently in May 2017 stepped down the bill after previously passing it on November 25, 2016.

But speaking to Premium Times today, Enang revealed that the clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Omolori, last week transmitted the bill to the presidency.

The Peace Corps of Nigeria will receive a legal backing for its establishment if President Buhari assents to the Nigerian Peace Corps (Establishment) Bill 2017.