JUST IN: Fulani Herdsmen ‘Set Olu Falae’s Farm Ablaze’

Suspected Fulani Herdsmen have reportedly set ablaze the entire farm of Chief Olu Falae, a former Minister of Finance and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

This was according to former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, who made this known in Facebook post on Sunday.

He wrote, “Fulani terrorists have just set Chief Olu Falae’s entire farm in Ondo state on fire. The place is ablaze right now.”

Recalling how the suspected herdsmen previously kidnapped the elder-statesman, Fani-Kayode wrote, “Only two years ago the same Fulani terrorists kidnapped him and almost killed him.

“I ask Buhari and Miyetti Allah, does he deserve this? Is this fair?

“How many more people have to die and how many more farms have to be destroyed before you will call these barbarians to order and bring them to book?” the ex-minister queried.