Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Kaduna: Car Rams Into Soldiers, Police Blocking Protesting Teachers

By Olu Isaac
Car rams into soldiers, police during Kaduna Teachers' protest
0 607

A Peugeot 307 on Thursday rammed into security officers preventing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from protesting the sack of over 21, 000 teachers in Kaduna State.

One Hajia Ummul Kairi, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), was said to have lost control of the vehicle on reaching the scene of the protest, thereby running into the security men.

“They have towed my car and the police vehicle involved in the accident,” said the journalist.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s use of military force to quell the teachers’ protest.

RELATED:  El-Rufai Replies Murray-Bruce: 'You were Organizing Beauty Pageants When OBJ Conceived Rail Modernisation'
You might also like

Kaduna Protest: Shehu Sani Commends NUT, NLC, For Doggedness Despite El-Rufai’s…

El-Rufai Unleashes Military, Police On Protesting Teachers In Kaduna

Kaduna Teachers Protest: Shehu Sani Warns El-Rufai Against Using Military, Police To…

Shehu Sani To El-Rufai, ‘You Can’t Pay Herdsmen And Expect Gift Of Roses’

Kaduna Teachers Defy El-Rufai’s Threat, Commence Indefinite Strike

El-Rufai Appoints Heads Of 3 Agencies

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.