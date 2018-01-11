Kaduna: Car Rams Into Soldiers, Police Blocking Protesting Teachers

A Peugeot 307 on Thursday rammed into security officers preventing the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) from protesting the sack of over 21, 000 teachers in Kaduna State.

One Hajia Ummul Kairi, a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), was said to have lost control of the vehicle on reaching the scene of the protest, thereby running into the security men.

“They have towed my car and the police vehicle involved in the accident,” said the journalist.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their disapproval of Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s use of military force to quell the teachers’ protest.

#NLCProtestKD

Securities with armoured tanks and war regalia simply to stop peaceful protest of sacked workers in Kaduna. @Jimgami pic.twitter.com/84yF79ypH4 — MAYØR [ZICKz] (@EnochZickz) January 11, 2018

Flash: Despite the redeployment of 8,000 Police by gov. @elrufai

to stop NLC Protest Massive protest currently going on at Kaduna metropolis. pic.twitter.com/4VRoo6WvTs — Abdulqadeer Adam (@Abdulqadeeradam) January 11, 2018

Thousands of police men sent to Kaduna over NLC protest in the State. — Muhammad Malumfashi (@m_malumfashi) January 11, 2018

NLC should be careful, because @elrufai has a history of not tolerating public protest.

So what happened to Shia Muslims not happen to them.

I don’t understand what 8,000 policemen will be doing in Kaduna when there is crisis in Benue — muhammed jamiu (@emjayunit) January 11, 2018

Shias protesting against illegal detention of Sheik Zakzaky were shot by security operatives in Abuja & Kaduna.The right to protest is natural & constitutional.@MBuhari must know that he shall render account of this crime in local or international temples of justice. — John Danfulani (@john_danfulani) January 11, 2018