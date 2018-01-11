Senator Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the Senate extoled the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress NLC and the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT, for protesting “in defence of the rights” in Kaduna on Thursday.

The state chapter of the NUT on Monday, embarked on an indefinite strike over the sacking of 21,870 teachers said to have failed competency test.

Muktar Aliyu, Spokesman of Kaduna State Police Command, had earlier told NAN that about 8,000 policemen were deployed in the city to stop the planned protest and ensure law and order, after the police announced on Wednesday a total ban on all forms of protests in the state.

The warning came ahead of planned protest by the national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), slated for today in Kaduna in solidarity with the striking teachers.

But despite the warning, labour leaders gathered with flags and placards singing union slogans at the gate of the Labour House, which is the NLC secretariat in the state.

Sani hailed the dogged comrades for coming against all odds of intimidation to fight for their “fundamental right”.

“I commend the leadership of the NLC and the NUT for the mass protest in Kaduna in defence of the rights of their members. And I condemn all attempt made to intimidate, harass, blackmail or persecute them. Peaceful protest is a fundamental right,” the lawmaker wrote on social media.