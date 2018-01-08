Kaduna Teachers Defy El-Rufai’s Threat, Commence Indefinite Strike

Teachers in Kaduna State on Monday commenced an indefinite strike in compliance with the directive of the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUJ).

The union had directed all teachers in the state to remain at home in protest against the sacking of over 21,000 teachers by the Kaduna State government.

The state government had last year sacked the teachers for scoring below 75 per cent in a competency test conducted for them in June 2017.

In a statement signed by NUT Kaduna state Chairman Audu Amba, the union told the teachers not to resume until the government reverses its decision.

The NUT explained that the decision to commence the industrial action followed the expiration of the two weeks’ notice it gave to the state government to rescind the decision.

They also criticised the government’s decision to proceed with the sack despite a suit at the National Industrial Court on the matter

But Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, on Sunday warned the teachers to ignore the directive by the NUT or risk losing their jobs.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Samuel Aruwan, reads: “There can be no doubt that state will take firm and decisive disciplinary action against personnel who absent themselves from duty, including dismissal from service.

“This is an illegal action, and will not achieve its aim of derailing the education reforms being implemented by the government. The Kaduna State Government wishes to inform the public that it has instructed its education administrators to open registers in all its schools, starting from Monday, January 8, 2018.”

But it appears the governor’s threat fell on deaf ears as most schools in the state were under lock and key on Monday – the official resumption day for schools across the state.

The Cable reports that Schools like Aliyu Makanma Model Primary School, Barnawa, LEA Primary School, New Millennium City and LEA Primary school, Narayi, among others were a ghost of their bustling nature.

An NUT official, who pleaded anonymity, said a task force constituted by the union was set up to ensure total compliance of its directive.