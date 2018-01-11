Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, has reacted angrily to warning by the Kaduna State government against any form of protest in the state.

Recall that on Wednesday the state police commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abe, warned that protesters would not be tolerated in the state as all forms of processions had been banned.

The warning came ahead of planned protest by the national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), slated for today in Kaduna in solidarity with the striking teachers.

The state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) on Monday, embarked on an indefinite strike over the sacking of 21,870 teachers said to have failed competency test.

Mr Abe noted the ban on any form of public procession was still in force in the state while addressing newsmen in Kaduna Wednesday.

But reacting on Thursday Senator Sani said past Governments in Kaduna tolerated peaceful protest in the state, adding that it is shameful on the part of the present government to deny others the rights they once enjoyed.

According to the senator, using military and police to ban peaceful protest will stain the human rights record of the country before the international community.

“Peaceful protest is a fundamental right. No democratic Government can ban peaceful rallies and protests,” Sani wrote on Facebook.

“As they sponsor and organize pro government protest to support unjust, iniquitous and cruel policies and programs, they must allow workers to protest in defense of their rights.

“Security agencies must not allow themselves to be used to undermine the constitutional rights of the people to peacefully protest.

“We will always provide parliamentary and legal backing to any worker intimidated or persecuted for standing up for his or her right.

“If the past Governments in Kaduna can tolerate our peaceful protests in Kaduna city, it will be most shameful to deny others the rights we once enjoyed.

“If a Governor orders the police to ban peaceful protest or rallies or intimidate or persecute his critics, this is what happens; Such an action will please the Governor but it will stain the human rights record of the Police; It will stain the human rights record of the President; It will stain the human rights record of the country before the international community.

“And no Governor has ever defended the Police whenever they are alleged or accused of Human rights violations by both local or International human rights organization.”

Sani and Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s relationship turned sour following the Senator’s ambition to become governor of Kaduna State.