Kemi Olunloyo ‘Healed’ By Pastor Who Sent Her To Jail

Controversial Nigerian Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has narrated how she recently got healed of asthma by Pastor David Ibiyeomie who sent her to jail in 2016.

Recall that Olunloyo had last year accused Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo of having a sexual relationship with Pastor Ibiyeomie of the Port Harcourt based Salvation Ministries.

The former Oyo State governor daughter’s claim had reportedly landed her in Port Harcourt prison where she was said to have spent 90 days.

Narrating her post-prison experience with the man of God, Olunloyo wrote on her Instagram page:

“Pastor David Ibiyeomie officially helps me surrender my life to Jesus. Yesterday Tuesday, January 16, 2018 marked 7 days I left Port Harcourt prison.

“[I have] been doing outdoor therapy as instructed by my psychotherapist. [I was] venturing out safely into neighbourhoods which I’ve been doing as part of my treatment of depression.

“I normally go to 3pm prayers at the Catholic church down the street to get spiritual energy. Last night, I decided to go to New GRA to worship at Salvation Ministries. I walked into the kingdom of God like no other. This church was very different. I was lifted! They were having 4.30pm prayers after a 21 day fast. I joined them in an energized service in a God anointed mega church.

“I ate communion and drank wine. The Lord was everywhere! After service I asked security personnel to meet Pastor Ibiyeomie privately in his office to pray for me. The men in black suits took me to a waiting room and then asked me to come in.

“There were 5 pastors in the room watching. Two were my prosecuting lawyers, and then I walked up to him telling him I was the one he locked up in prison! I knelt down and he grabbed my hands. Suddenly my all day asthma wheezing and migraine vanished! He had divine powers of some kind. He prayed for me, told me he had forgiven me long time ago and repeated it in front of me again.

“I told him I was not bitter and have forgiven him too. I have decided to serve God and it will be through Salvation Ministries and him,” she said.