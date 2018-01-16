Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their third child, the reality television star announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Their surrogate gave birth to a ‘healthy’ baby girl at 12.47am on January 15 weighing 7lb 6oz.

The couple used a surrogate for their child following advice from the Kardashian doctor. Kim suffered from placenta accreta, a painful and potentially life-threatening condition that makes childbirth difficult because the placenta is attached too deeply to the uterine wall.

The newborn, a baby girl, was born on Monday.

“She’s here!” Kardashian declared in extra-large type on her Twitter account. “We’re so in love,” she added.

The statement however did not say the name of the baby.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” the statement added.

The celebrity couple got married in May 2014, and have two children together, North and Saint West.