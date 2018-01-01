Klavan Injury Time Header Seals Dramatic Victory For Liverpool

Ragnar Klavan scored a stoppage time winner for Liverpool to seal a dramatic Premier League victory over Burnley at Turf Moor and ensure the Reds remain in the top four on New Year’s Day.

The hosts looked to have earned a point when Johann Gudmundsson cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opener in the 88th minute.

But Klavan headed home in the 4th minute of extra time to snatch all three points for the Reds, who had both Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah absent to injury.

The victory moved the fourth-placed Reds level with Manchester United on 44 points, while Burnley stay seventh.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are now unbeaten in 16 Premier League games.