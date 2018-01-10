Commissioner of Special Duties in Kano State, Abdullahi Sunusi, has described former of the state as “political satan of Kano”.

In a video, which is currently in circulation, Sunusi, a staunch supporter of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, asked his supporters to stone Kwankwaso, senator representing Kano central.

The commissioner, who spoke in Hausa language, admitted to have attacked the senator’s supporters in past.

Ganduje took over from Kwankwaso in 2015, after serving as his deputy for eight years.

However, both men fell apart shortly before Ganduje took over from him.

An interpretation of what Sunusi said in Hausa language reads: “I am thanking Governor Ganduje and I want to assure our party men that from today the whistle of politics is blown on our in-house opposition.

“We met in Minjibir and dealt with them (Kwankwaso’s supporters); we met outside the emir’s palace during the Sallah celebration (when Kwankwasiyya was attacked) and they tasted our wrath.

“Now their leader is coming and we will receive him at kwanar dangora or at Dakatsalle, you may be aware after the holy pilgrimage performed by Muslims the final act is the symbolic stoning of Satan, so you all should await official announcement of the day you will all be directed to stone the political Satan of Kano.

“We are not afraid of anybody; we will even take the battle to his (Kwankwaso’s) room. Finally, my counterparts, let’s work to destroy Kwankwaso, as you all know he is afraid of us.”