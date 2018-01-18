Kwara Governor Dissolves Cabinet

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed has dissolved his entire cabinet, which includes commissioners, special adviser, senior special assistants and special assistants.

The dissolution was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold in Ilorin on Thursday.

No reason was given for the sack.

The governor further directed the commissioners to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.

He however assured citizens that additional measures have been put in place to sustain government business pending the reconstitution of the state executive council.