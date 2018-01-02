Lagos Command Dismisses 9 Policemen, Demotes 25

The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday announced the dismissal of nine policemen and the demotion of 25 others over offences bothering on insubordination, drunkenness, among others.

SP. Chike Oti, the State Police Public Relations Officer, also revealed in a statement that no less than 60 policemen attached to the Command and who are of the rank and file class were made to face disciplinary action for similar offences.

“In keeping with the promise he made to the good people of Lagos State on assumption of office that there will be no room for corrupt and undisciplined police officers under his watch, the Lagos State Police Command hereby releases to the general public the breakdown in figures, of police personnel punished for various disciplinary offences between the months of September and December 2017 as follows:

“Nine officers were dismissed for offences ranging from discreditable conduct, corrupt practices, disobedience to lawful order and falsehood.

“Twenty five were reduced in rank for offences ranging from gross insubordination, drunkenness, incivility to members of the public and leaving (their) beat.

“A total of 60 inspectors and rank and files were awarded the punishments of major and minor entries.

“The Commissioner of Police said the punishments handed down to the unruly officers would serve as a deterrent to others who may wish to toe the path of ignominy,” the statement read.