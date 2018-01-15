Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Nigeria

Lassa Fever Resurfaces In Ebonyi, Kills Two Doctors

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
File Photo: Doctors attending to an ailing patient suffering from lassa fever
Just when the residents of Ebonyi thought they had escaped the snare of Lassa Fever, the killer disease is said to have resurfaced in the state, claiming two lives.

Two resident doctors in the state died as a result of the disease, the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) confirmed.

“It’s a sad day for NMA Ebonyi state as we lose two of our members same day to Lassa fever,” Ariom Anthony Ifeanyi, secretary NMA Ebonyi chapter said in a statement.

“Dr Ali Felix has just been laid to rest when we were struck by another bad news. Dr Udor Abel, of ENT department, FETHA has just died following symptoms suspected to be Lassa fever too.

RELATED:  Nigeria: Once A Nation, Now An Abattoir

“As we pray for happy repose of these our fallen heroes, let’s pray for the recovery of other critical members and the safety of the entire NMA Ebonyi members.”

