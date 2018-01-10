Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Football

Lukaku Denies Everton Owner’s ‘Voodoo’ Claim

By Emmanuel Ike
Romelu Lukaku
0 109

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has denied claims made by Everton owner Farhad Moshiri that he opted to leave the club after receiving a “voodoo message”.

Moshiri told shareholders at Everton’s annual general meeting on Tuesday that the 24-year-old Belgium international received the message from “a pilgrimage to Africa”.

“We offered him a better deal than Chelsea and his agent came to Finch Farm (the club’s training centre) to sign the contract,” said Moshiri.

“Robert Elstone (chief executive) was there, everything was in place, there were a few reporters outside, and then in the meeting Lukaku called his mother.

RELATED:  EPL: Everton Hold Chelsea To Extend Unbeaten Run

“He said he was on a pilgrimage in Africa or somewhere and he had a voodoo and got the message that he needs to go to Chelsea,” added the 62-year-old Iran-born businessman.

But reacting to the claim, Lukaku through his representative told BBC Sport, “his decision had nothing to do with voodoo”.

“Lukaku is very catholic and voodoo is not part of his life or his beliefs.

“He simply had no faith in Everton and no confidence in Mr Moshiri’s project. That is why he did not want to sign on any condition.

RELATED:  FA Gives Man United, City 'More Time' To Explain Post Derby Fracas

“He wanted to make the next step in his career and wanted the security to be able to leave.

“He distances himself from these beliefs and this statement and will now see what judicial steps can be taken in relation to them,” the spokesperson added.

Lukaku joined Manchester United for £75m in July after rejecting a new deal at Everton.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Klavan Injury Time Header Seals Dramatic Victory For Liverpool

EPL: Everton Hold Chelsea To Extend Unbeaten Run

It’s Impossible For Man City To Win Quadruple – Pep Guardiola

Mikel Rules Out Premier League Return

Wenger Desperate For Top Four Finish

FA Gives Man United, City ‘More Time’ To Explain Post Derby Fracas

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.