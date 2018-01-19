Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Malami Heads Sanction Committee On Terrorist Financing

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Lawal Daura, DG DSS(second left), Abubakar Malami, AGF(Third left), Vice President Yemi Osinbajo(middle)
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has inaugurated a National Sanctions Committee tasked with the responsibility of tracing and freezing financial flows of terrorist organisations.

The committee, headed Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, was inaugurated on Friday in the Office of the Vice President at the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members of the committee include, Foreign Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno, Director General of the State Security Service, SSS, Lawal Daura; Inspector General of the Police, Ibrahim Idris; CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a Lieutenant General.

Others are the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai, and the DG, Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Osinbajo reiterated the federal government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism in the country.

Malami, in his remarks assured that the committee will deliver on its mandate.

Over $140 million in some 1,400 bank accounts worldwide, have been frozen across the globe, according to Per Second News.

Experts say terrorist groups have become increasingly adept at eluding detection through use of cash, sophisticated laundering operations, or legitimate front companies.

