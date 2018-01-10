Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Malami’s Bid To Stop Maina Probe Raises Suspicion Of AGF’s Complicity

By Olu Isaac
L-R: AGF Abubakar Malami and ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina
The bid by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to stop Abdulrasheed Maina’s probe is beginning to raise eyebrows over the AGF’s alleged collusion in the reinstatement of the ex-pension boss.

This comes as the Senate, on Tuesday, expressed concerns as to why Malami suddenly wants to stop the probe, having said previously that he was ready to face the panel probing Maina’s controversial recall.

Recall that Malami had approached the court, seeking to stop the National Assembly from probing the reinstatement of the fugitive ex-pension boss.

Senate’s spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, while reacting to the court’s refusal to grant the AGF’s prayers, lauded the court for respecting the powers vested on the upper legislative chamber by insisting on “fair-hearing” in the matter.

Abdulahi said, “We are wondering what the AGF is afraid of. When he appeared before our committee, he was well received and fairly treated. He indeed expressed his happiness with the protection given to him by the committee handling the Maina case,” the statement read.

RELATED:  Innoson, GTB Fracas: Ekweremadu To Mediate For Peace

“Why then is it very important and urgent for him to stop the investigative hearing? What is the AGF trying to hide Let it be known that the legislature has the power of investigation on all institutions, bodies and individuals, particularly those who access funds that have been appropriated by us.

“We however expressed our commendation to the judiciary for upholding the principles of separation of powers and insisting on fair-hearing. We believe that is the reason why the judge refused to grant the prayers of the AGF yesterday and rather insisted that the national assembly should be put on notice and served all the court processes so that we could enter our own defence.

RELATED:  ‘Prove You’re Unbiased By Docking Buhari's Allies,’ Ozekhome Tells Magu To His Face

“While we respect the position of the court and would respond accordingly, the senate has further directed the committee investigating the Maina issue to expedite action and submit their reports on time. The senate believes Nigerians are interested in knowing the how, who, why and where of what is now known as the ‘Maina Gate’. We definitely will not allow those who want the facts buried to prevail.”

Meanwhile, The WHISTLER reported earlier of an alleged plot by some “powerful persons” to use the Maina scandal to smear Malami.

A presidential source, who preferred anonymity, had told our correspondent that part of the plot is to accuse the AGF of being responsible for the inability of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest Maina.

