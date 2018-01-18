Minor Allegedly Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl In India

The issue of rape seems to be on the increase worldwide regardless of much awareness and fight against it.

It was a rather astonishing sight to behold in Haryana, a small colony in Hisar, India where a 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 14-year-old boy.

The young girl, whose parents are migrant labourers from Bihar district, was left alone with her brother on Wednesday when the accused took her to a private area and raped her while the victim’s parents were out at work.

The reason behind the action of the accused has not been confirmed but reports from the police in Hisar confirm that the accused has been reprimanded and sent to an observation facility.