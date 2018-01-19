The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has rebuked Nigerians calling for the proscription of Miyetti Allah and the labelling of the same group as terrorists.

Speaking on Thursday at the General Assembly of Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) in Abuja, the Sultan said the armed Fulani herdsmen causing mayhem across the country are not members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The monarch said therefore that “We should not be labelling everybody a criminal because his brother is a criminal”.

He said if Miyetti Allah must be proscribed, other groups such as the Ohaneze Ndigbo, the Afenifere and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) would equally be banned.

On the Benue killings, the Sultan queried, “How is it possible for Fulani to attack settlements or communities to carry out killings of innocent people, destroy property and disappear without a trace?”

“Miyetti Allah doesn’t control any Fulani man. Calling for proscription of Miyetti Allah is equivalent to calling for the proscription of other ethnic organisations like Afenifere, ACF, Ohanaeze and others,” he added.